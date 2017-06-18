US shoots down Syrian government fighter jet that dropped bombs near coalition-backed forces fighting Isis – The Independent
The Independent
US shoots down Syrian government fighter jet that dropped bombs near coalition-backed forces fighting Isis
The Independent
American forces have shot down a Syrian government fighter jet accused of attacking Kurdish-led troops fighting Isis. US Central Command said the SU-22 dropped bombs near the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are being supported by the US-led …
Navy jet shoots down Syrian warplane that attacked US-backed rebels
US-led coalition aircraft shoots down Syrian fighter jet near Raqqa
US shoots down Syria warplane after allies bombed
