13 Philippine marines killed in fighting with militants – News24
|
News24
|
13 Philippine marines killed in fighting with militants
News24
Iligan – The Philippine military said on Saturday that 13 Philippine marines were killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city for nearly a month in the biggest single-day loss for government forces. The …
US Special Forces Have Stepped In To Help The Filipino Army Fight Against Reported ISIS Militants
US joins battle as Philippines takes losses in besieged city
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!