Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Kills Eight Al-Shabab Fighters in First Strike in Somalia Since Trump Granted Forces New Powers – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Newsweek

US Kills Eight Al-Shabab Fighters in First Strike in Somalia Since Trump Granted Forces New Powers
Newsweek
U.S. forces have carried out their first strike on Al-Shabab militants in Somalia under new powers granted by President Donald Trump in March, in response to the growing threat posed by the Al-Qaeda affiliate. The strike took place Sunday on an Al
US Strikes Shabab, Likely a First Since Trump Relaxed Rules for SomaliaNew York Times
Kenya foils Al Shabaab plot, arrests six terroristsVanguard
US conducts 'precision airstrikes' in Somalia under expanded authorityCNN
KHOU –Fox News –Pulse Nigeria –AllAfrica.com
all 70 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.