US to train 16 EFCC staff, 50 police officers – NAIJ.COM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is one of the first law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to benefit from the efforts by the United States Government, to assist in taking its anti-corruption crusade to the grassroots. About 16 staff …
Anti-Corruption war: US Government to train 16 EFCC officials
