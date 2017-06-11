US, Turkey Discuss Qatar Row, Syria on Phone Call: Sources – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
US, Turkey Discuss Qatar Row, Syria on Phone Call: Sources
U.S. News & World Report
ANKARA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed developments in Syria and in the row between Qatar and its fellow Arab states on a phone call late on Saturday, Turkish foreign ministry sources …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!