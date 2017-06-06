US reviewing participation on UN rights council – RTE.ie
US reviewing participation on UN rights council
The Trump administration gave formal notice that it is reviewing its participation in the UN Human Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate what it called its "chronic anti-Israel bias". "The United States is looking carefully at …
US poised to warn UN rights forum of possible withdrawal
