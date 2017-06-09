Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Won’t Back France on Supporting an African Force to Fight Terrorism: Official – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Newsweek

US Won't Back France on Supporting an African Force to Fight Terrorism: Official
Newsweek
The United States is wary of a French push for the U.N. Security Council to authorize a West African force to combat terrorism and trafficking in the Sahel region because it does not believe it is warranted and does not want the world body to help fund
3 UN peacekeepers killed in attack in northern MaliWashington Post
US wary of French push for UN to back Sahel force: diplomatsReuters Africa
Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack: UNDaily Mail
The Nation Newspaper –The North Africa Post
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.