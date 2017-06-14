Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Usmanu Danfodio University Inducts A New Pro-Chancellor.

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto on Tuesday, 6th June, 2017 inaugurated its reconstituted Governing Council at the Senate Chamber of the Ahmadu Bello House.  The new Chairman of the Council, Rtd. Hon. Justice Pearl Enejere, an appointee of the President Muhammad Buhari, while delivering her inaugural address expressed delight over the honour and privilege bestowed …

The post Usmanu Danfodio University Inducts A New Pro-Chancellor. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.