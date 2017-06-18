Uviejitobor: Providing quality representation to Udu constituents

It is exactly two years that Chief Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor was sworn in as member of the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, representing Udu state constituency, after his election by his people.

Hon. Uviejitobor, who came into the House on the platform of the Labour Party and became the Minority Whip of the House, recently returned to the Peoples’ Democratic Party,PDP, in order to join forces with the state ruling PDP and Governor Okowa’s administration to attract dividends of democracy to the door steps of his constituents.

During his campaign, Hon. Uviejitobor made several promises of development and quality representation to his people. These he is fulfilling through the effort of the state government, headed by Governor Okowa, despite the economic downturn of the state.

To that extent; Hon. Uviejitobor has greatly delivered dividends of democracy to the door steps of his constituents through social empowerment, sports, women empowerment, youth empowerment, scholarships and lively representation in the hallowed chamber.

As a man who does not believe in propaganda, Uviejitobor from the first day he was sworn-in as a lawmaker secretly began to impact the lives of his constituents by way of empowerment of different categories which include; cash empowerment of a minimum amount of two million naira (N2, 000,000) every month for the period under review; further empowerment with the approval of the Governor, enlisted over 80 Udu constituents into YAGEP and STEP programmes and many others.

In the area of lawmaking, Hon. Uviejitobor has co-sponsored several bills in the House, some of which include; Administration of Criminal Justice Bill, 2016, Delta State Internal Revenue Consolidation Law, 2009 (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Delta State Consumer Rights Protection Agency Bill, 2016, Delta State Cancer Control Agency Bill, 2016, Bill for a Law to Establish a Building and Civil Engineering (Construction) Materials Quality Control Laboratory Bill, 2016 and others.

Interestingly, Uviejitobor from investigation was the first Delta State House of Assembly lawmaker to complete his 2016 constituency projects in Udu local government area. These projects include; construction of six classroom block at Aladja Grammar School Aladja, construction of six classroom block at Orhuwhorun High School Orhuwhorun and construction of six classroom block at Adadja Secondary School, Emadadja.

Looking at the dilapidated state of roads in Udu communities, Hon. Uviejitobor who has the pains of his people at heart immediately swung into action by writing series of letters to the Direct Labour Agency (DLA) drawing their attention to the sorry state of major roads in Udu; however, with the speedy approval by Governor Okowa-led administration, DLA heeded to the clarion call, with the maintenance of New York, Ovwian and Orhuwhorun roads.

Again, following appropriation from the House of Assembly and the approval by the state government, Governor Okowa carried out the construction of Ovwian Main Road to DSC Expressway with drainage which has been successfully completed. The governor also approved the construction of Orhuworhun/Usiefrun/Ekrokpe road which is almost completed and the ongoing construction of Udu Harbour Market.

There are also SUBEB projects that have been constructed, renovated and completed; they include, renovation of three classroom block at Orhuwhorun Primary School, construction of a block of six toilets at Orhuwhorun Primary School, construction of solar powered borehole at Orhuwhorhun Primary School, renovation of three classroom block at Ekrota Primary School, construction of three classroom block at Ekete-Waterside Primary School, renovation of four classroom block at Ukperheren Primary School, construction of six classroom block at Egini Primary School, renovation of three classroom block at Ujevwu Primary School and renovation of six classroom block at Otor-Udu Primary School.

It must be said emphatically that this is the first time Udu people are experiencing speedy transformation with numerous projects completed and ongoing during the period under review. The entire indigenes and residents of Udu constituency are grateful for these achievements in just two years in office.

