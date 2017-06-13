Uwazuruike: MASSOB Leader Disowns Nnamdi Kanu, Sues For Peace

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has said that he handed over Radio Biafra to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but was disappointed that Kanu let him down.

Uwazuruike made this known on Monday in Kaduna during a meeting with Hamza Al-Mustapha, former chief security officer to the late Sani Abacha, former head of state.

The meeting was held at the instance of Al-Mustapha to intervene in the threats and counter-threats by the northern coalition of youth groups and the pro-Biafra agitators.

Uwazuruike, who said he founded MASSOB in 1999 as a peaceful platform through which “issues of perceived marginalisation of the Igbo in Nigeria could be discussed and tackled”, added that he was disappointed that the radio station “has become something else” other than what it was created for.

He said: “I handed over Radio Biafra which I created to Nnamdi Kanu in London as the managing director and was hoping it would serve the purpose for which it was created, but I was disappointed that politicians hijacked it and it became something else.” “The radio that was meant to educate our people and advise our people was turned into the source of hate messages, blackmail, intimidation and others. “The resultant effect was that the northern youths came up to challenge us, to say that they are not happy with the hate messages and the insults they receive from the same radio. “ I am here today to say that the main purpose of floating the organisation called MASSOB was not to cause crisis in Nigeria. “I assured the late Odumegu Ojukwu when he was alive that there would be no other civil war in Nigeria. “Because he, Ojukwu was so concerned and wanted some measure of assurance from me that MASSOB would not cause problems in Nigeria and I gave him that assurance. “And I am today disappointed, that the assurances I gave, may not see the light of the day, if certain measures were not taken, and that is why I am here in Arewa House today.”

He assured of the safety of the northerners resident in the South East and urged them to continue with their businesses in the area.

“I am here to assure you northerners that all your people in the South East are safe and nobody will harass them. “And, I am happy to hear my friend, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, who assured of the safety of lives and property of Nd’Igbo in Northern region.”

Also speaking, Al-Mustapha‎ urged the Igbos to wear their thinking caps and shun acts that are detrimental to the unity of the country.

He said it would not be surprising if some countries that that were envious of Nigeria’s progress may be the sponsors of the tension in the country.

Mr. Al-Mustapha also cautioned the youth against making statements that would further cause tension in the country, in spite of the unpleasant comments from IPOB leader.

He appealed to the Kaduna State Government and the Inspector General of Police to withdraw the arrest threat on the youth leaders who issued the Kaduna Declaration.

