Uyo fallout: players beg Nigerians

Stories by Bunmi Ogunyale, Uyo

Following their shocking 2-0 to South Africa in Uyo, members of the Super Eagles have begged Nigerians forgiveness, just as they have resolved to bounce back in the remaining games of the World and Nations Cup qualifiers.

Speaking through the official twitter handle, @NGSuperEagles, the members of the team pleaded with the fans for disappointments at the Godswill Akpabio stadium.

“We are disappointed with the result of Saturday’s game. Our heads are bowed and spirits low because we didn’t make our fans proud or happy.

“We’ve resolved to bounce back quickly, learn from this defeat, get better and stronger. We take this as a wake up call, not a death sentence,” the Eagles assured.

Goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau in the second-half saw Stuart Baxter’s side begin their Group E campaign with a vital three-pointer.







