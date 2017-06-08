Uyo Fans To Pay N1k, N2k To Watch Super Eagles Vs Bafana

Super Eagles fans in Uyo will pay between N1,000 and N2000 to watch the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on Saturday.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Monday Ebong Uko said in Uyo that the state government is keen to draw a capacity crowd to support the Super Eagles.

"But for the fact that FIFA, CAF and the NFF ban free gate as a security measure, Governor Udom Emmanuel would have declared the gates free," the commissioner said.

Paul Bassey, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports confirmed said the tickets will go on sale from Thursday at designated points, including top hotels like Le Meridien and Monty Suites on Four Lane, the Akwa United Club House, all the banks in Akwa Ibom, and the Ibom International Airport among other sales points.

