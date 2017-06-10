Vacate Our Oil Blocks Within 3 Months – Niger Delta Militants to Northerners

A coalition of the Niger Delta militants held a meeting in Port Harcourt on Friday and have called on the Federal Government to return all oil blocks being controlled by northerners to the people of the oil producing states within three months. According to PUNCH, the militants explained that their action is based on the […]

