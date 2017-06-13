Pages Navigation Menu

Value of Naira rises as CBN injects $418 million into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s has injected  $418 million into various segments of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market, this injection has increased the value of the Naira. This is coming on the heels of a cumulative $2.2bn boost in the transactions at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) segment of the market. Figures obtained from …

