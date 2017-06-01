Valverde: Coaching Messi Is A Different Experience

New Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is looking forward to the opportunity of coaching Messi and hopes he continues to improve under his tutelage.

Valverde replaced Luis Enrique at Barcelona this week and was officially unveiled earlier today.

There were reports of tension between Enrique and Messi, something the former Athletic Bilbao manager wants to avoid.

“The biggest challenge for me will be to coach a great team full of great players,” Valverde said at a news conference.

“It will be a joy to coach Messi, a unique experience to coach the best player I have ever seen.

“I know that sometimes it looks like he has reached the absolute peak of his powers and then the next day he improves even more. My plan is to help him to keep improving and to enjoy working with him.

“Barcelona and the club’s philosophy are renowned all over the world. I have to adapt and to deepen that characteristic style that Barca have.

“I can count on great players like Leo, Iniesta and more. I consider Andres to be a very important player for the team and for the club.

“I want to help the players improve day after day and create a team spirit that we can rely on at the bad moments and the good moments. We want to bring joy to the fans all around the world and of course to win silverware, that is the main objective.”

