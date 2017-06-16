Valverde: Messi Keeps Getting Better And Better

Ernesto Valverde says Messi keeps getting better and better and he is the type of player with the ability to improve.

Messi has achieved a lot in his career, but Valverde feels the forward still has a lot to show.

Valverde replaced Enrique as Barcelona manager and the Spanish boss is eager to link up with the Argentine.

“Every day he surprises you, he is indisputably the best player in the world and I’m excited to coach him,” Valverde said to Barca TV.

“He will do something amazing one day, then the next day you feel he surely can’t do anymore, but he does and keeps improving.

“When someone repeats the best things continually then there is a moment you think it is unrepeatable, but he just gets better and better. And we are still waiting for the best.”

The post Valverde: Messi Keeps Getting Better And Better appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

