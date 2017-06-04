Valverde Wants To Win Everything In His Debut Barcelona Season

Ernesto Valverde is setting really high targets for his first year at Barcelona, as he intends to win everything.

The former Athletic Bilbao manager used to play for Barcelona and knows the type of pressure he will face.

Valverde intends to embrace the pressure and channel it to winning silverware with Barcelona.

“I want to win every game, from first to last, I want to win everything, that’s my intention,” he told Barca TV.

“If there’s a good atmosphere and a group that push you, everything becomes much easier.

“It’s a challenge, a responsibility and a dream because Camp Nou will be full of people who expect a lot from us, so we must be able to return the favour.

“I want to convey everything I feel to the fans, and that can vibrate with the team.

“Even though I already knew about it, I’m realising the sheer size of this club. When a club like Barca call you, it’s always a great moment.

“I decided to end my four-year spell in Bilbao. Sometimes, for a club like Barca to call you, not only do they need to like your style, but it must also coincide with timing, your situation.”

Valverde added: “The game is a reflection of the coach’s idea. I want a team spirit that infects the people at the club, a style of play that is intense, a team that carry the weight of their game and an ambition in accordance with what’s asked of us.

“There are many things that I already see in this team. The formation sets the base for your idea, and you have to make sure the players are comfortable so that you can achieve what you want to achieve.”

