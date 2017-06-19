Varsity Don Advocates 10yrs Ban Of Medical Treatment Abroad

By Taiwo Ogunmola-Omilani, Lagos

A Professor of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Jonathan Olufunso Fabumi has suggested 10 years ban for medical treatment in abroad, saying it would compel government officials to do the needful.

The academic disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during the first Faculty of Law Public lecture of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He said, “There is no reason why Nigeria cannot have a standard hospital. On what basis is the money allocated to health sector spent? We need to have world class hospital.

“There should be a ban for 10 years for medical treatment in abroad, this would force us to do the needful and provide necessary facilities. There is no reason why people including our President travel abroad. Section 46 partially ban medical treatment in abroad but i suggest 10 years.”

Meantime, the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu said health of the people is considered to be most basic and essential asset. Thus, the right of health is a fundamental part of human rights and of our understanding of a life in dignity”.

For the Dean, Faculty of Law, Dr. Alero Akujobi, one of the critical conditions for transforming from a state of under-development to a developed society is by guaranteeing the right to health of citizens of Nigeria

The post Varsity Don Advocates 10yrs Ban Of Medical Treatment Abroad appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

