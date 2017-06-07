Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VAT Wonder Goal: Ubong Friday beats Obaje to clinch award – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

VAT Wonder Goal: Ubong Friday beats Obaje to clinch award
Vanguard
Ubong Friday's long range strike for Akwa United against ABS on Matchday 21 was the toast of voters in the VAT Wonder Goal poll conducted from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4. The Akwa United forward's goal shook off a stiff competition from that of …
Ubong Friday wins NPFL VAT wonder goalESPN FC

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.