Vector, Yung6ix, Chinko Ekun & More aim to break 13-hour Rap Record | WATCH

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rap titans Vector, Yung6ix, Chinko Ekun along with 7 other MCs are gearing up to break a 13-hour world record. In a new video interview with Planet TV, Vector revealed that the modalities are yet to be arranged but the acts are lined up to make history.  Watch the video below: A post shared by […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

