Several injured when vehicle rams people leaving London mosque: witnesses – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Several injured when vehicle rams people leaving London mosque: witnesses
Reuters
LONDON Several people were injured in north London early on Monday when a van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque, witnesses said, in what British police described as a "major incident". The Muslim Council of Britain said the vehicle hit people …
Van hits worshippers outside mosque in London's Finsbury Park
'Several killed' by van near UK mosque
Vehicle hits pedestrians in London's Finsbury Park
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!