Venezuela Repudiate US Sanctions

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

Venezuelans Diplomatic Missions of the Bolivarian Republic of

Venezuela on the African Continent has reiterated it resolute to

reject, repudiate, denounce and combat aggressions that the Venezuelan

ultra- right has been perpetrating against to the Bolivarian people of

Venezuela, with aggressions sustained by the US government, and some

European and Latin American allies.

In an open letter entitled: ‘’ From the Cradle of Humankind, We Are,

We Defend, We Want and We Fight With and for the Bolivarian Revolution

of Venezuela’’ by Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro Moros it

stressed that the country’s transcendent process, for its inclusive

policies on every level region or continent, has been highly

Moros said the serious denunciation that the country is making should

contribute to increase the perception, knowledge and acceptance that

it brothers of the mother continent, Africa, have of the beautiful

popular, popular, revolutionary and deeply democratic process promoted

by our eternal commander Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias.

‘’Through the hand of the eternal commander and through his word and

deed, the world could longer conceal the paradox of wealth and

inequality in Africa and other continents.

‘’The fight against poverty and inequality became the fight against

foreign interference, violence and terrorism.

‘’The diplomacy of the people, inscribed in the policies of our

diplomatic missions, allows us to make a strong, powerful and

triumphant African continent visible, on its way to dignity

sovereignty, independence and development,’’ he said.

Moros noted that Venezuela is very pleased and proud to be in Africa

and associated with the continent.

‘’We share joyous and sorrows in the future of this continent and we

join forces for the struggle for world peace, for Africa and

Venezuela.

‘’By way illustration, we would like to explain what the radical

opposition of the Bolivarian Venezuela has done irresponsibly.

‘’Republic of we denounce that the Venezuelan ultra-right: is

stateless and associated with its international counterparts in

murdering girls, boys, adolescents, adults and the elderly for a

handful of US dollars.

‘’Uses sophisticated and expensive military equipment to impose its

criteria through a fourth- generation unconventional war.

‘’Destroys streets, roads, bridges, sewers, electrical, electronic and

telephone networks, ambulances, patrols, buses and private vehicles,

and also fundamental goods for life and health such as hospitals,

maternities, dispensaries, clinics and warehouses.

‘’In the face of so much organized violence and the opposition’s

denial for dialogue, in the presence of intermediaries recognized by

both parties, President Nicolas Maduro Moros, based on the

Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Articles 347-

348 and 349, has decided:

‘’To call on a National Constituent Assembly where the sovereign

people will make the decision that leads to the free, universal,

direct and secret election of women and men who will put themselves in

charge of institutionalism for the radical suppression of violence, to

honor dialogue as a democratic expression in a diverse cultural and

political country for the recovery of the fundamental values of our

population.

‘’To date, assembles have been held in almost all the states of the

country with broad participation of various sectors that aspire to

live in peace, consolidate and optimize the constitutional bases that

we gave in 1999.

Moros added that the fruit of his initiative will lead to the election

of all public powers, but that is not what the ultra- right Venezuelan

opposition wants for its commitments to the financiers of imperialism

and its lackeys.