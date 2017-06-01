Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Venezuela Volunteer Paramedics – Colorado Springs Gazette

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Venezuela Volunteer Paramedics
Colorado Springs Gazette
photo – In this May 22, 2017 photo, volunteer first responders from the " In this May 22, 2017 photo, volunteer first responders from the "Green Helmets" move along the sidelines of an opposition protest during clashes with security forces in Caracas, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.