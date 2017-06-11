Venezuela vs England U20 World Cup final live: What time is kick off, where can I watch it, prediction – The Independent
The Independent
Venezuela vs England U20 World Cup final live: What time is kick off, where can I watch it, prediction
England will play Venezuela in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday, their first 'World Cup final' of any sort since 1966. Paul Simpson's side reached the Suwon final thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke and Ademola Lookman after an impressive 3-1 …
