Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Venezuela vs England U20 World Cup final live: What time is kick off, where can I watch it, prediction – The Independent

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Venezuela vs England U20 World Cup final live: What time is kick off, where can I watch it, prediction
The Independent
England will play Venezuela in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday, their first 'World Cup final' of any sort since 1966. Paul Simpson's side reached the Suwon final thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke and Ademola Lookman after an impressive 3-1 …
Venezuela v England: Under-20 World Cup final – live!The Guardian
U20 World Cup final: Venezuela v EnglandBBC Sport
Live Commentary: Venezuela Under-20s vs. England Under-20sSports Mole
Liverpool Echo –Express.co.uk –AL.com –SBS – The World Game
all 91 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.