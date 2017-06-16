Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma throws shade with some Shakespeare – News24

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa


Zuma throws shade with some Shakespeare
Ventersdorp – President Jacob Zuma bandied about some of the bard's most famous lines from Julius Caesar and Macbeth during an address to young people in Ventersdorp on Friday. "You know, if I tell people I never went to school, they don't believe it!
President Zuma's message to youth of 2016Independent Online
Group chants 'Zuma must fall' at Ventersdorp Youth Day commemorationCitizen
#YouthDay: 'Wave your flags for Zuma' & 'Zuma must go'Eyewitness News
Times LIVE –Mail & Guardian –South African Broadcasting Corporation –eNCA
all 25 news articles »

