Zuma throws shade with some Shakespeare – News24
|
News24
|
Zuma throws shade with some Shakespeare
News24
Ventersdorp – President Jacob Zuma bandied about some of the bard's most famous lines from Julius Caesar and Macbeth during an address to young people in Ventersdorp on Friday. "You know, if I tell people I never went to school, they don't believe it!
President Zuma's message to youth of 2016
Group chants 'Zuma must fall' at Ventersdorp Youth Day commemoration
#YouthDay: 'Wave your flags for Zuma' & 'Zuma must go'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!