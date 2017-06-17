Vera Sidika gets another Nigerian Boyfriend, after breaking up with her Nigerian boyfriend

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, really knows how to warm her way to hearts of Nigerian moneybags and she has just gotten another boyfriend after she broke up with Dubai-based Nigerian boyfriend. Vera, who took to Instagram to announce she has gotten another boyfriend wrote; “Loud in Lagos 🍃🍁🍃 His time piece & my Tiffany and …

The post Vera Sidika gets another Nigerian Boyfriend, after breaking up with her Nigerian boyfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

