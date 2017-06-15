Pages Navigation Menu

Veracity of Gupta emails not disputed – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


Veracity of Gupta emails not disputed
ANC ministers implicated in the Gupta emails have not disputed them – “not even a single one” – and two or three even confirmed the emails, ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said. The ANC wants the government to act against all those implicated in …
