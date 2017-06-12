Verizon Set To Close Yahoo Deal: Reviewing The Benefits And Opportunities – Forbes
The Mercury News
Verizon Set To Close Yahoo Deal: Reviewing The Benefits And Opportunities
Forbes
Verizon is expected to close its $4.5 billion purchase of Yahoo's Internet assets on June 13, after Yahoo shareholders approved the deal last week. The deal should allow the telecom behemoth to play a lager role in the fast growing digital ad market …
