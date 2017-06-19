Pages Navigation Menu

Verratti: I want to PSG

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

MarCo Verratti has told Paris Saint-Germain that he has no interest in returning to the club after his holiday and wants to sign for Barcelona, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian daily claims he’s said to PSG: “Let me go to Barca, I do not want to come back to PSG.” The 2015-16 […]

