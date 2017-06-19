Verratti: I want to PSG

MarCo Verratti has told Paris Saint-Germain that he has no interest in returning to the club after his holiday and wants to sign for Barcelona, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian daily claims he’s said to PSG: “Let me go to Barca, I do not want to come back to PSG.” The 2015-16 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

