Victims kidnapped by Onuamadike, alias Evans

Below are the list of those kidnapped by Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, alias Evans who was arrested by the Nigerian Police Force on Saturday in Magodo in Lagos.

The Nigeria’s billionaire kidnapper and members of his gang, collected ransom from his victims

* Mbarikatta William Uboma, 35, kidnapped June 16th, 2012 at about 11.am on his arrival from Hungary while he was close to his house. He was in his Toyota Car 2010 model in company of his brother to drop him at his house when a Passat car emerged from nowhere and blocked his car.

They blindfolded him and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination. They later demanded a ransom of N10M.

However, N2M was later paid while they collected other personal accessories. He was finally dropped at Okota on the third day.

* Paul Cole, 34, from Ohafia in Abia State. A Director with Ocean Glory Commodities, Apapa, kidnapped August 3rd, 2012 at Festac Town together with his General Manager, Jude Ugoje and another staff, PiriyeGogo, and taken to an unknown destination.

They demanded for N10M. On August 6th2012, they collected N5M ransom at Maza-maza area of Lagos State.

* Mohammed Jamal, 22, a Lebanese, kidnapped on August 19, 2012 at Ajah by three armed men, taken away blindfolded. N7M ransom was later paid at Ojo Barracks.

* Kingsley Nwokenta, 34, kidnapped September 19, 2012 after he left Lebanana Bar in Festac at Mile two under bridge. Later, paid N1.5M ransom while they made away with his black Toyota Venza and other accessories.

* Anthony Ozoanidobi, 41, kidnapped in October 10th 2012 along Marwa Road Satellite Town. Ransom of N1.5M paid after which he was released at Apple Junction, Amuwo-Odofin.

* Leo Abraham 58, kidnapped August 20, 2012. Paid ransom of N5M and was later released along Badagry road, Lagos.

* Ojukwu Cosmas, 45, sells Toyota parts at Aspanda Trade Fair. Kidnapped January 21, 2016 at Festac Town. It was not clear when and how he was released.

* James Uduji; kidnapped close to his house at 7th Avenue Festac late last year. Held for 6 six weeks. Paid $1M.

* Chief Raymond Okoye – Odu- Na –Ichida, kidnapped 2015. Paid $1M as ransom, held captive for 2months

* UcheOkoroafor, trader at Alaba, kidnapped 2015, held captive for three (3) months, paid $1M.

* Elias Ukachukwu kidnapped November 2015. Paid $1M. Date of release unknown but it was gathered that his abductors were insisting on another $1M claiming family members were rude to them during negotiation.

* Francis Umeh also a spare parts dealer at Aspanda, kidnapped July 2016 at Raji Rasaki Estate, released after two months in captivity.

* The last Victim is Mr Donatus Duru. He was kidnapped in Ilupeju February 2017 and fortunately the man escaped from the Igando House where Evans kept him with his boys last month.

EVANS GANG MEMBERS:

* Felix Chinemerem 36yrs Native of ArichukwuOhafia LGA of Abia State second in command of Evans.

* Nwosu Chikodi Chukwuma aka Sudo 42yrs, 3rd in Command to Evans. He has over 20yrs experience in Armed robbery and about 8yr experience in Kidnapping.

*Uchechukwu Amadi, Native of Anambra State longtime Evans Boy and head of the detention Camp in Igando.

* Ogechi Amadi is the woman who rented the house and cooks for the kidnappers and their victims in the camp.

* Suoyo Paul aka Nwana 42yrs Native of Bayelsa States Gangmember and Supplier of Rifles and Ammunitions to Evans.

* Ikenna Emeka 28yrs Native of Anambra State.

