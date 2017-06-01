Victor Moses injury update: Insider makes revealing claim about Chelsea star – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Victor Moses injury update: Insider makes revealing claim about Chelsea star
Express.co.uk
VICTOR MOSES is not injured and will not be undergoing surgery, according to a source close to the Chelsea player. By James Cambridge. PUBLISHED: 09:15, Thu, Jun 1, 2017 | UPDATED: 09:33, Thu, Jun 1, 2017 …
Nigeria reveal Victor Moses set for surgery on toe injury he's been playing through 'for a while'
Chelsea news: Victor Moses red card changed FA Cup final vs Arsenal, says Pat Nevin
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!