Victor Ndoma-Egba: Tribute to late Justice Okoi Ikpi Itam
by Victor Ndoma-Egba The day man unravels the mystery of life and death that day man becomes Divinity. That day…
Read » Victor Ndoma-Egba: Tribute to late Justice Okoi Ikpi Itam on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!