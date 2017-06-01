VIDEO : 2Baba – Holy Holy – E60buzz (press release) (blog)
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
VIDEO : 2Baba – Holy Holy
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
Internationally recognized music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba has announced the release of the official music video for his latest single, Holy Holy. He made the announcement on social media today. The track Holy Holy was released …
