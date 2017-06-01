Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: 2Baba – Holy Holy

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

2Baba returns with the visuals to his recently released single titled Holy Holy.

This creative consciousness is geared to shed light on the present state of his country and urge his fellow countrymen to pick the stick in their own eyes before they point to the log in another man’s eyes!

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

Video below:

