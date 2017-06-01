VIDEO: 2Baba – Holy Holy
2Baba returns with the visuals to his recently released single titled Holy Holy.
This creative consciousness is geared to shed light on the present state of his country and urge his fellow countrymen to pick the stick in their own eyes before they point to the log in another man’s eyes!
The video was directed by Clarence Peters.
Video below:
The post VIDEO: 2Baba – Holy Holy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!