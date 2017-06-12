Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Airboy x Que Peller x Base One – Showcase

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

On this day in 2015, socialite and businessman SHINA PELLER launched a new company under the AQUILA GROUP umbrella. Today, that company has grown to become one of the biggest record labels in Nigeria with three rave-making artistes, three resident producers, a strong management and in general a formidable team, as well as a long […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.