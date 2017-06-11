Pages Navigation Menu

Video: “Any Igbo person who attends any Church Pastored by a Yoruba Man is an Imbecile,” Nnamdi Kanu

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has slammed Igbos attending churches under the leadership of Yoruba priests. The embattled leader who was recently released from prison on bail was captured on tape in which he said: “Yoruba people are worse than Boko Haram, Any Igbo Person who attends any Church…

