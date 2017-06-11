Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: ‘Anybody attending A Pentecostal Church With A Yoruba Pastor is An Idiot, A fool, An Imbecile…- Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

A video showing the Leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu preaching against Yoruba people has emerged.

Mr. Kanu, in the video alleged that the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo stole nearly 900 Billion Naira, within two weeks of the expiration of his tenure.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He said ‘Yorubas are sucking our (Igbos) blood’.

‘If you are attending a Yoruba church you should be ashamed

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.