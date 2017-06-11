VIDEO: ‘Anybody attending A Pentecostal Church With A Yoruba Pastor is An Idiot, A fool, An Imbecile…- Nnamdi Kanu

A video showing the Leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu preaching against Yoruba people has emerged.

Mr. Kanu, in the video alleged that the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo stole nearly 900 Billion Naira, within two weeks of the expiration of his tenure.

He said ‘Yorubas are sucking our (Igbos) blood’.

‘If you are attending a Yoruba church you should be ashamed

