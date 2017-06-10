Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Bisola Features In Terry Apala’s Bad Girl Music Video

Big Brother Naija first runner up Bisola has been featured in Apala Hip-Hop sensation, Terry Apala’s latest tune. The video was shot by prolific director, Lucas Ried. It is noteworthy to recall that Terry Apala had once done a cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘I am in love with the shape of you‘ The song “Bad…

