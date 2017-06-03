VIDEO: Becca – You & I

Becca releases new single under a new label – Zylafon music.

Ghanaian pop sensation Becca is at it again and doesn’t seem to be slowing down on her multi genre spree, dropping back to back hits. The sonorous beauty is back with a new single titled “You & I”, an R&B pop song that takes us back into the 90’s golden era of the genre.

The sound is western urban contemporary, but the emotion is all African as Becca’s lyrics are directed towards her lover with hopes of reconciling and calming a rocky relationship marked by disagreements.

The music video articulates the feel of the track perfectly with the dramatic lovers’ quarrel opening scene common in 90’s R&B music videos. The rest of the video shows her wearing house clothes, sometimes fresh out of bed at the centre of panoramic views of a mansion while she pines for her love, hoping for a reconciliation by declaring “it’s you and I tonight”. The video was directed by Patrick Elis.

