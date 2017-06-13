Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Bisa Kdei Ft. Reekado Banks – Feeling – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Bisa Kdei Ft. Reekado Banks – Feeling
Nigeria Today
After series of hype from the past few days, Bisa Kdei finally brings to us the visuals to his latest single which features Supreme Mavin Dynasty's label act Reekado Banks. The highly rated collaboration titled “Feeling” is off Bisa Kdei's next live

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.