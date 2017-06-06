VIDEO: Black IQ – Can’t Wait

KME Music artist, Black IQ has dropped the visuals for his upbeat track titled “Can’t Wait”. The video was shot by Capital Dreams Pictures and shows Black IQ surrounded by white clad dancers.

The dynamic visuals and dancehall vibes work perfectly with this club banger. The song was produced by Benjamz and Black IQ’s Bini rap flow gives this song a unique edge along with its mass appeal. Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Black IQ – Can't Wait appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

