VIDEO: Black IQ – Can’t Wait

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

KME Music artist, Black IQ has dropped the visuals for his upbeat track titled “Can’t Wait”. The video was shot by Capital Dreams Pictures and shows Black IQ surrounded by white clad dancers.

The dynamic visuals and dancehall vibes work perfectly with this club banger. The song was produced by Benjamz and Black IQ’s Bini rap flow gives this song a unique edge along with its mass appeal. Enjoy!

