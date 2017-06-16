Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: “Buhari Is An Hausa Man Without Brain” – Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma Blasts Buhari, Hausa

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

A Nigerian cleric has taken shots at the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari who left the country on May 7, 2017 for the United Kingdom on health grounds. The cleric, Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma a.k.a Ebube Muonso while holding his crusade in one of the South-East States praised the Igbo people of Nigeria for their industrious…

The post Video: “Buhari Is An Hausa Man Without Brain” – Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma Blasts Buhari, Hausa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.