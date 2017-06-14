Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Camkpe Baba – Ayomosi

CMM Entertainment flagship artist, Camkpe Baba, comes through with the visual to his latest single ‘Ayomosi’.

The buzzing song was produced by perennial hitmaker, Young John, and the video was directed by Daniel Samari. Camkpe Baba who is based in Europe shows his Afropop sensibilities in this visual.

‘Ayomosi’ serves as a follow-up to his earlier single ‘Amina’.

