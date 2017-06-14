VIDEO: Camkpe Baba – Ayomosi

CMM Entertainment flagship artist, Camkpe Baba, comes through with the visual to his latest single ‘Ayomosi’.

The buzzing song was produced by perennial hitmaker, Young John, and the video was directed by Daniel Samari. Camkpe Baba who is based in Europe shows his Afropop sensibilities in this visual.

‘Ayomosi’ serves as a follow-up to his earlier single ‘Amina’.

The post VIDEO: Camkpe Baba – Ayomosi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

