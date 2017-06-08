Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: CCTV captures live bank robbery in Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A CCTV footage captures an armed robbery attack that occurred in a bank in one of the Nigerian states recently. When the robbery took place was not ascertained. But the footage shows the robbers attack the bank.

Whats your take? Type your comments below.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Video: CCTV captures live bank robbery in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.