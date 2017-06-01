Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Uganda

VIDEO: Chaos as Kaweesi murder suspects appear in court

Chaos erupted at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates’ Court after relatives of suspects in the AIGP Andrew Kaweesi murder case threatened to dump children with prisons officers, arguing they don’t have what to feed the children since their fathers are in jail.

The relatives forced their way near the suspects as prisons officers led them out of court before they would be taken back to Luzira.

The twenty accused of murdering Kaweesi, his driver and body guard were appearing before Grade one Magistrate Noah Sajjabi for further mention of their case.

The case was adjourned to June 15, 2017 pending conclusion of investigations.

