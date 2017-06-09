Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Chinko Ekun – Gbefun

Dekniyor Entertainment front man Chinko Ekun returns with the crisp visuals to his recently released single titled – ‘Gbefun‘. With production credits to Aaecho.

The video was shot on various location in Dubai by Walinteen Pr. Gbefun was mixed and mastered by Spyritmyx. Chinko Ekun is making some very powerful moves which will eventually pay up very soon.

Video below:

