Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Davido returns with ‘Fall’, follow-up to hit song ‘IF’ – TheCable

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

VIDEO: Davido returns with 'Fall', follow-up to hit song 'IF'
TheCable
Davido has made good his promise to release both the album and the video of his new single, FALL. The song released today is available on iTunes and other streaming platforms. The video, by Sony Music Entertainment International Limited, is also …
Davido drops music video for new single, 'Fall'Nigerian Entertainment Today
VIDEO PREMIERE: Davido – FallNigeria Today

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.