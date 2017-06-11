VIDEO: D’banj ft. Wande Coal, Harrysong – It’s Not A Lie

The KingDonCome – D’Banj returns to the scene with another wavy Collaboration.



After all the teases from the past few days, D’banj finally premieres the visuals to his latest single – “It’s Not A Lie” featuring Wande Coal and Harrysong.

The highly rated single is expected to usher in D’banj’s next studio album titled “King Don Come” slated for release later this month.

The crispy fresh visuals was shot in the States and it was directed by Patrick Elis.

Watch “It’s Not A Lie” music video below:

