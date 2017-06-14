Pages Navigation Menu

Video: DJ Lambo Assumes Office As Choc Boi Nation’s President

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Nigerian DJ and hype man, Olawunmi Okerayi popularly known as DJK Lambo who came into the entertainment scene with her signature dressing and hairstyle has been announced as the president of Choc Boi Nation. The announcement makes her the first female president of the record label under the Chocolate City Music. The Chocolate City Music…

