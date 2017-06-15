VIDEO: DJ Xclusive Ft. Mr Eazi & Flavour – As E Dey Hot

SuperStar Dj Xclusive continues his penchant for bringing together some of the music industry’s heaviest hitmakers with his new single “AS E DEY HOT”. The track, which features FLAVOUR & MR EAZI.

Dj Xclusive has been hyping up the song all week, which is, of course, one of his greatest joint this year.

The song was produced by Masterkraft.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: DJ Xclusive Ft. Mr Eazi & Flavour – As E Dey Hot appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

